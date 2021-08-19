Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kelt Exploration (KEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL):

8/6/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

8/5/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Kelt Exploration is now covered by analysts at Eight Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.75.

7/14/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$543.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

