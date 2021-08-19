Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Down 4.2%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.32). Approximately 226,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 224,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30 ($0.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

