Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 576,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $492.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.