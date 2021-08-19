Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $437.20

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.20 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.75). Restore shares last traded at GBX 498 ($6.51), with a volume of 96,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £680.64 million and a PE ratio of 92.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

