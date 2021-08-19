Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

RVPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 22,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

