ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 501,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RWLK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,930. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.41.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. Equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWLK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

