Rewardiqa (REW) Trading Down 48.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $31,334.96 and $956.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00193364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars.

