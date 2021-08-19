RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,826 ($49.99) and last traded at GBX 3,826 ($49.99). 32,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 64,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,936 ($51.42).

Several research firms have weighed in on RHIM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,081.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

