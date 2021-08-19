Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.11 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.89.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $134,596. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

