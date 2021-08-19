Richard H. Zay Sells 1,600 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TNC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. 53,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 115,335 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

