Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $231,928.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026798 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

