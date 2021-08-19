Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CFO Sells $913,591.25 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. 61,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $264,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.