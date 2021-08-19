Rivetz (RVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,742.50

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $272,742.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

