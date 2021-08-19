Robert M. Deutschman Acquires 3,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. 91,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

