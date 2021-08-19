Robert S. Ellin Purchases 10,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LIVX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 662,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,955. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
