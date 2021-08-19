Robert S. Ellin Purchases 10,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LIVX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 662,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,955. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

