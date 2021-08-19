Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 178.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

