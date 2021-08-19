Robinson plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON RBN traded down GBX 7.95 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.50). 36,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,030. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.38 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26. The company has a market capitalization of £19.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.64.
Robinson Company Profile
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.