Robust Token (RBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $60,345.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $32.49 or 0.00071235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00149829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.12 or 1.00131275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00916944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00710437 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,167 coins and its circulating supply is 34,717 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

