Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

