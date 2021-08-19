Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Cap Hits $2.57 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $744,101.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00873278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,196,472 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

