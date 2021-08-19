Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 363.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

