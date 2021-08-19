Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $410.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $344.72 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $145.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,076 shares of company stock worth $178,021,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.