Rope ($ROPE) 1-Day Volume Hits $510.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $22.57 or 0.00050780 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $632,006.64 and $510.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.49 or 0.99816735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00911053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.79 or 0.06719451 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

