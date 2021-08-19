Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.67. 6,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 58,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

