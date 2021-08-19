Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.79.

ROST traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

