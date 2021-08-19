Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.79.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.