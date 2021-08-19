Royal Bank of Canada Increases Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $180.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

JKHY opened at $172.38 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $185.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

