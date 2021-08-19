RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.36. RPC shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1,506 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 989,000 shares of company stock worth $5,520,700. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $60,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.