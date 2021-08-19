Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches Market Cap of $84,456.48

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $22.59 or 0.00048568 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84,456.48 and $32,063.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00149542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.68 or 1.00246330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00912591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00700522 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

