Rune (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $154.83 or 0.00332978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $135,541.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.62 or 1.00157354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00906981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.32 or 0.00710387 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

