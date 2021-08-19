Rupee Trading Down 44.7% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $60,324.62 and approximately $20.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.