RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €31.93 ($37.56). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €31.93 ($37.56), with a volume of 1,800,422 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

