S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $734.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 297047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 727 ($9.50).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFOR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -900.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 665.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.