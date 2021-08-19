Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $221.50

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221.50 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 35731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97).

SBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Agricole decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £562.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders acquired 10,524 shares of company stock worth $2,474,585 over the last quarter.

About Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

