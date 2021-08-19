SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $122,208.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 780,510 coins and its circulating supply is 753,368 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

