Safe-T Group (SFET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

