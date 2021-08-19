SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $592.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.67 or 0.99939410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.64 or 0.00972513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00457369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00349183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00076665 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004489 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

