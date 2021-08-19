Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 413,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 123,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

