SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $272,772.86 and approximately $52.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023614 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002018 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,294,885 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.