Safex Token (SFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,574.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $1,574.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

