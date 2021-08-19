Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.51

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 22667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.