Sagicor Financial’s (SGCFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sagicor Financial in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SGCFF stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

