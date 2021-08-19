Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 3.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 5,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

