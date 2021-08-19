Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post earnings of $6.73 per share for the quarter.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFM stock opened at $193.46 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.14.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

