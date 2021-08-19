Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 8,200 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,703 ($87.58) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,387.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

