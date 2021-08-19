SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $7.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.09. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.