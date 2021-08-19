Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.76 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,165,736 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of £63.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider David Archer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03). Insiders have acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,800,000 over the last 90 days.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

