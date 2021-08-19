Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys $78,533.72 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Savara stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

