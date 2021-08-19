Savix 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Savix has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00011687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $356,449.24 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,374 coins and its circulating supply is 65,553 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

