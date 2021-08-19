Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $51.79

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $49.62. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 1,365 shares trading hands.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.